Brokerages Set W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Target Price at $308.37

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $318.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,290,000 after buying an additional 135,674 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in W W Grainger by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,957,000 after buying an additional 1,441,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,971,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,897,000 after buying an additional 92,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in W W Grainger by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,607,000 after buying an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.86. 552,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $255.09 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.49%.

W W Grainger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

