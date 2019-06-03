Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.05

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$62.05 and last traded at C$61.82, with a volume of 37730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$429,174.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,146,286 shares in the company, valued at C$71,391,118.50. Also, Director Timothy Robert Price sold 100,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.76, for a total transaction of C$6,176,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,957,312.82. In the last three months, insiders have sold 909,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,116.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

