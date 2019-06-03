Buckle (BKE) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Buckle from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $751.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Buckle will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 241,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,120,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.