Bunzl (BZLFY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

BZLFY opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

