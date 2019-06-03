Bytom Price Down 0.4% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Kucoin, BigONE and CoinTiger. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $128.37 million and $13.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.87 or 0.01308462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001105 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bibox, RightBTC, ZB.COM, FCoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Gate.io, LBank, OTCBTC, BigONE, CoinEx, Kucoin, Neraex, EXX, Huobi, CoinTiger, BitMart and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.