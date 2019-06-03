Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 53.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.56. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,110. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

