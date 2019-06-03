Caleres (CAL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36, RTT News reports. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Caleres stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.39. 1,473,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $796.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.95. Caleres has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

