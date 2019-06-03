California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 65,322.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $2,009,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,300. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

