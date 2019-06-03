California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,114 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 54.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $108.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

