Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $23,058,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $20,017,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $10,811,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $6,667,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 442,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 391,938 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,920.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $324,630. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/callaway-golf-co-ely-shares-bought-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.