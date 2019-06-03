Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 125,980 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 66.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,345,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,485,000 after buying an additional 5,256,918 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,559,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,230,000 after buying an additional 465,778 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,576,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after buying an additional 1,104,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 553,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $72,261,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,607,523.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,279,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

