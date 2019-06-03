Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

