Camden National Bank Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 18,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 488,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,085,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $175.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $820.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura decreased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Apple to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

