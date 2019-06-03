Canada Goose (GOOS) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. CSFB decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$84.00 to C$79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.60.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$45.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$44.65 and a 12-month high of C$95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

