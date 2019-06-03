Canada Goose (GOOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.32 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 6,363,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,708. Canada Goose has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.69.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 548.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,772,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,228,000 after buying an additional 2,345,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3,727.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,107,000 after buying an additional 967,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6,086.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after buying an additional 957,193 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,349,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 893,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.