Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,386 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up about 0.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 8,792.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter valued at $439,572,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 829.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,994,000 after acquiring an additional 706,918 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 646,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.69.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $174.50 on Monday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $98,130.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/capital-advisors-inc-ok-decreases-holdings-in-raytheon-rtn.html.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.