Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $396.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $117,650.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 130,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,476.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

