Cars.com (CARS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARS. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $28.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cars.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cars.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

