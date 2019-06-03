Cars.com (CARS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.41

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 373594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cars.com to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.29 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cars.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,263,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 67,286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 346,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 729.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 367,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 322,760 shares during the period.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

