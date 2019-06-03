Celsion (CLSN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of CLSN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 123,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,471. Celsion has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 1,954.60%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 22.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Celsion by 40.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 214,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

