CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Stake Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,840,000 after purchasing an additional 559,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 704,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 19,780 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $587,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,539.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,780 shares of company stock worth $4,841,496 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Stake Raised by Norinchukin Bank The” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/centerpoint-energy-inc-cnp-stake-raised-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.