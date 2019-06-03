Centerra Gold (CG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$9.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CG stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$8.20.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.