CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,315,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 467,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of CF Industries worth $830,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 733,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,265,000 after acquiring an additional 740,130 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

