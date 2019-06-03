Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Reduced by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,211. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 84,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,099. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $218.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

