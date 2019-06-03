CHF Solutions (CHFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $3.15 on Thursday. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($10.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 336.26% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Erb acquired 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.