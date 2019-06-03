CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

IYW stock opened at $183.85 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $148.42 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

