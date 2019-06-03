Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nucor were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,498,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $176,620,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,073,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 365.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,039,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 816,634 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.37. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $3,656,428.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,689,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/cigna-investments-inc-new-reduces-holdings-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.