Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 200 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cerner were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Halsey Wise bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,776.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.57 per share, with a total value of $608,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,491,469. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

