Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 547,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,681,000 after buying an additional 75,216 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Intel by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Intel to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,575 shares of company stock worth $3,926,436 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

