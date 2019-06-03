Comerica Bank Acquires 1,743 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Triumph Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 426,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Triumph Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.77. Triumph Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $869.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

In other news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 33,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $820,935.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Triumph Group to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

