Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2,817.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 444,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 429,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.02. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.32 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Mark C. Davis sold 14,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $592,956.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,479.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $393,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,231.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/comerica-bank-has-1-04-million-stake-in-worthington-industries-inc-wor.html.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.