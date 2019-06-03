Commerce Bank Acquires New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,056,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 611.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NYSE:SNV opened at $31.96 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

