Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 200 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lessened its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLL opened at $242.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $158.76 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. L3 Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3 Technologies from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

