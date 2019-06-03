Comparing Tahoe Resources (TAHO) and First Colombia Gold (FCGD)

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tahoe Resources and First Colombia Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tahoe Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tahoe Resources currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Tahoe Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tahoe Resources is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Colombia Gold has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tahoe Resources and First Colombia Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 0.00 $81.79 million $0.27 N/A First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tahoe Resources has higher revenue and earnings than First Colombia Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Tahoe Resources and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tahoe Resources -46.41% -2.31% -1.96% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tahoe Resources beats First Colombia Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

