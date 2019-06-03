Comparing Xilinx (XLNX) & Solaredge Technologies (SEDG)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 29.09% 34.72% 17.20% Solaredge Technologies 11.23% 19.57% 11.88%

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Solaredge Technologies does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and Solaredge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.06 billion 8.49 $889.75 million $3.48 29.40 Solaredge Technologies $937.24 million 2.72 $128.83 million $2.69 19.92

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Solaredge Technologies. Solaredge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Solaredge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xilinx and Solaredge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 11 12 0 2.52 Solaredge Technologies 1 1 6 0 2.63

Xilinx presently has a consensus price target of $116.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus price target of $54.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Xilinx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Xilinx is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Summary

Xilinx beats Solaredge Technologies on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

