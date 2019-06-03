Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 260,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,995 shares in the company, valued at $287,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BWS Financial cut Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

