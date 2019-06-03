Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in SP Plus Corp (SP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 82.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,760 shares of company stock worth $126,700. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $31.03 on Monday. SP Plus Corp has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $708.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

