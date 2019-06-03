Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,682,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $10,866,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,317,000 after acquiring an additional 633,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1,453.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 634,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 593,768 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $8,626,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,532 shares in the company, valued at $666,568.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $16.44 on Monday. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

