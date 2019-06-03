Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $5.39 Million Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,973,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX opened at $51.64 on Monday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In related news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,061.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $300,987.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,457.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

