ConocoPhillips (COP) Position Raised by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NYSE:COP opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

