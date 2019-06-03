Context BH Capital Management LP Grows Stake in RBB Bancorp (RBB)

Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. RBB Bancorp makes up approximately 1.4% of Context BH Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188,000.00 per share, with a total value of $1,880,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBB opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.36 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

