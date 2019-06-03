Context BH Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 82,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gerard A. Perri sold 2,625 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $108,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCB stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $330.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

