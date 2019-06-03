Continental (CON) PT Set at €139.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €139.00 ($161.63) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CON. Barclays set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.15 ($183.90).

CON traded up €0.48 ($0.56) on Monday, reaching €122.28 ($142.19). The company had a trading volume of 571,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a fifty-two week high of €226.20 ($263.02). The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

