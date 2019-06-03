Contrasting US Gold (USAU) and Anglo American (NGLOY)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$13.65 million N/A N/A Anglo American $27.61 billion 0.91 $3.55 billion $1.28 9.42

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -78.76% -76.31% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. US Gold does not pay a dividend. Anglo American pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for US Gold and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anglo American 1 1 5 2 2.89

US Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.56%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Anglo American.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anglo American beats US Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

