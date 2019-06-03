Cooper Companies (COO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $302.82

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $302.82 and last traded at $298.76, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.36.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $710,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.88, for a total value of $229,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,030 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,465. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 827.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cooper Companies (COO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $302.82” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/cooper-companies-coo-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-302-82.html.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.