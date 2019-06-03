Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $2,912,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $448,127.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Kelly sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $1,135,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,041 shares of company stock worth $2,339,312. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

Lincoln National stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.93. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/corient-capital-partners-llc-trims-position-in-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.