Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $168.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00079580 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008200 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00195931 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001911 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006941 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

