Coventry Group Ltd. (CYG) Insider Acquires A$16,240.00 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd. (ASX:CYG) insider Neil Cathie purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,240.00 ($11,517.73).

Coventry Group stock opened at A$0.79 ($0.56) on Monday. Coventry Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of A$1.25 ($0.88). The stock has a market cap of $70.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64.

Get Coventry Group alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/03/coventry-group-ltd-cyg-insider-acquires-a16240-00-in-stock.html.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids segments. The Trade Distribution segment distributes and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coventry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coventry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.