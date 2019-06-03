Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beigene (BGNE)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Beigene to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.19.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.07. Beigene has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 14,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.10, for a total value of $2,037,825.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,106,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total value of $3,868,963.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,298,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,662,713.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,415 shares of company stock worth $14,546,501. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 131.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 116.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

