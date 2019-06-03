Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ODT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ODT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,163. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $574.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 52.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.